Jefferies Shares Slip as Western Alliance Files $126M Loan Lawsuit

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group JEF lost more than 13% on Friday, following the lawsuit filed in New York state court by Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL, alleging JEF’s breach of contract and fraud related to a $126.4-million loan tied to the collapse of First Brands Group.

Reason Behind the Lawsuit Against JEF

Western Alliance claims that Jefferies failed to complete payments on a loan extended to the Point Bonita fund, an affiliate investment vehicle linked to Jefferies. The loan was backed by receivables purchased from First Brands.



First Brands is an auto-parts distributor that filed for bankruptcy in September 2025 amid allegations of fraud. After the company’s collapse, the receivables backing the loan reportedly became worthless, worsening the dispute between the lender and Jefferies.



Jefferies informed that it would not make the remaining payments due in early 2026, leaving $126.4 million unpaid. The lawsuit alleges that Jefferies and its affiliates breached the loan agreement and misrepresented their intention to repay the debt. Western Alliance claims the defendants “knew they did not intend to repay the loan in full,” which has led the bank to charge off the entire remaining balance.

JEF’s Response to Western Alliance’s Claims

Jefferies maintains that the loan arrangement was structured on standard market terms and was non-recourse. Western Alliance conducted its due diligence before extending the financing and retained the right to audit the receivables backing the loan.



The Point Bonita fund, which operates under the umbrella of Jefferies’ asset management platform, acted in good faith and maintained goodwill toward the bank throughout the relationship. Thus, Jefferies strongly disagrees with the allegations.



Jefferies remains confident in its position and intends to defend the lawsuit vigorously. The firm believes the legal process will ultimately demonstrate that the claims lack merit and clarify the circumstances surrounding the First Brands collapse.

JEF’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past six months, JEF shares have lost 41.6% compared with the industry’s 28% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Jefferies carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Legal Troubles for Other Finance Firms

In November 2025, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) filed a lawsuit against Capital One COF, alleging that the bank paid about $100 million less than it should have to help bail out depositors of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, when both collapsed in 2023.



The FDIC took control of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March 2023, and estimated in June 2024 that it would recover $18.6 billion from 111 banks through special assessments. Banks with less than $5 billion in assets were exempted from these charges.



In sync with this, Capital One estimated in July 2025 that it might have to reserve an additional $200 million. The main concern of the dispute was whether Capital One understated its level of uninsured deposits by excluding a $56-billion position between two subsidiaries from regulatory filings that describe its financial condition.

