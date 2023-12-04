News & Insights

US Markets
JEF

Jefferies sets up investment banking unit in Canada to boost international expansion

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

December 04, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Pritam Biswas and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group JEF.N said on Monday it has set up an investment banking and capital markets unit in Canada, sticking to its plans to pursue an international expansion even as some of its peers look to cut costs.

The New York-based bank said more than 40 people were joining across investment banking, equity research and sales and trading.

Jefferies President Brian Friedman told Reuters in September that the bank was planning to expand into Canada before the end of the year.

In recent months, Jefferies has opened offices in Israel and Brazil and beefed up investment banking presence in Dubai and India.

The move is in contrast with some of its Wall Street peers, which have been focusing on controlling expenses.

Jefferies' investment banking team in Canada would be led by Bruce Rothney. He moved to Jefferies after more than 13 years at Barclays BARC.L where he was most recently the CEO of the bank's operations in Canada.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.