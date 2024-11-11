Jefferies sees ‘bulk’ of Monday.com Q3 reaction as due to strong YTD performance

Jefferies says Monday.com (MNDY) “delivered its usual small rev beat & raise” in Q3, adding that it sees “the bulk of today’s stock reaction” as due to strong year-to-date performance with the stock up 73% and a rise in the multiple. The firm, which expects a strong Q4 and potential upside to the 27% revenue growth consensus for FY25, reiterates a Buy rating and $350 price target on Monday.com shares.

