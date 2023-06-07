Jefferies Reiterates Warehouse Reit (LSE:WHR) Prior Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Warehouse Reit (LSE:WHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.40% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Warehouse Reit is 137.70. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.40% from its latest reported closing price of 96.70.

The projected annual revenue for Warehouse Reit is 53MM, an increase of 1.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

Warehouse Reit Maintains 7.24% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.24%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warehouse Reit. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHR is 0.05%, a decrease of 13.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 8,534K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 2,011K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 19.43% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,783K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 17.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,352K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 16.22% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 874K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 15.76% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Developed Real Estate Index Fund Investor A holds 600K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 5.90% over the last quarter.

