Jefferies Reiterates Unilever (LSE:ULVR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Unilever (LSE:ULVR) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMSAX - Global Multi-Strategy Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 7.78% over the last quarter.

JPMORGAN INSURANCE TRUST - JPMorgan Insurance Trust Global Allocation Portfolio Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 9.17% over the last quarter.

FIDI - Fidelity International High Dividend ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 6.58% over the last quarter.

ESGG - FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 25.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 33.63% over the last quarter.

FFALX - Franklin Founding Funds Allocation Fund holds 145K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing a decrease of 111.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 50.55% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unilever. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULVR is 0.99%, an increase of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 263,690K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

