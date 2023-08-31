Jefferies Reiterates Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.42% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tsakos Energy Navigation is 28.56. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 35.42% from its latest reported closing price of 21.09.

The projected annual revenue for Tsakos Energy Navigation is 832MM, a decrease of 14.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tsakos Energy Navigation. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNP is 0.09%, an increase of 1.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.04% to 6,432K shares. The put/call ratio of TNP is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 671K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 519K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 40.50% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 415K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing a decrease of 125.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 65.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 366K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 323K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing a decrease of 25.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 31.36% over the last quarter.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including one LNG carrier and one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.6 million dwt.

