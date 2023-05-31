Jefferies Reiterates Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.28% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tsakos Energy Navigation is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 70.28% from its latest reported closing price of 17.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tsakos Energy Navigation is 832MM, a decrease of 3.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tsakos Energy Navigation. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNP is 0.09%, a decrease of 13.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.37% to 7,230K shares. The put/call ratio of TNP is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 937K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 470K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 21.66% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 405K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 14.30% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 386K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 348K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 78.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNP by 381.77% over the last quarter.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including one LNG carrier and one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.6 million dwt.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.