Jefferies Reiterates Treatt (LSE:TET) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Treatt (LSE:TET) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GGLCX - Gabelli International Small Cap Fund Class C holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 327K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR International Small Cap ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TET by 1.09% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treatt. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TET is 0.48%, an increase of 177.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.83% to 784K shares.

