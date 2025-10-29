Jefferies Reiterates Tesco (TSCDF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.27% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tesco is $6.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.15 to a high of $6.69. The average price target represents an increase of 51.27% from its latest reported closing price of $4.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tesco is 68,674MM, a decrease of 3.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesco. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSCDF is 0.46%, an increase of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.83% to 997,608K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 94,948K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,437K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCDF by 3.91% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 83,026K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 59,045K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,284K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCDF by 12.70% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 54,776K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,124K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCDF by 15.76% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 43,838K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,615K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCDF by 7.84% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

