Jefferies Reiterates Tesco PLC - Depositary Receipt (TSCDY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Tesco PLC - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:TSCDY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.84% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tesco PLC - Depositary Receipt is $17.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.20 to a high of $21.59. The average price target represents an increase of 53.84% from its latest reported closing price of $11.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tesco PLC - Depositary Receipt is 68,674MM, a decrease of 3.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesco PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSCDY is 0.16%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BINV - Brandes International ETF holds 143K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing a decrease of 12.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCDY by 15.88% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 133K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares , representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCDY by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Great Lakes Advisors holds 122K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCDY by 48.77% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 96K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hantz Financial Services holds 83K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing a decrease of 53.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCDY by 22.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.