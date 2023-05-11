Jefferies Reiterates Teekay Tankers Ltd - (TNK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Teekay Tankers Ltd - (NYSE:TNK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.92% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teekay Tankers Ltd - is 56.29. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 43.92% from its latest reported closing price of 39.11.

The projected annual revenue for Teekay Tankers Ltd - is 642MM, a decrease of 39.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teekay Tankers Ltd -. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 10.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNK is 0.17%, an increase of 108.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.14% to 18,510K shares. The put/call ratio of TNK is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,017K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares, representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 21.41% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 583K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 38.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 85.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 568K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 31.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 43.76% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 532K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 516K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 553.46% over the last quarter.

Teekay Tankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teekay Tankers currently has a fleet of 52 double-hull tankers (including 26 Suezmax tankers, 17 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers), and also has four time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers' vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

