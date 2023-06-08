Jefferies Reiterates Team17 Group (LSE:TM17) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Team17 Group (LSE:TM17) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.78% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Team17 Group is 611.22. The forecasts range from a low of 479.75 to a high of $924.00. The average price target represents an increase of 69.78% from its latest reported closing price of 360.00.

The projected annual revenue for Team17 Group is 140MM, an increase of 2.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Team17 Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TM17 is 0.17%, a decrease of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 2,531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 559K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 538K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TM17 by 4.64% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 477K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TM17 by 4.16% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 292K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM17 by 19.62% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TM17 by 1.80% over the last quarter.

