Jefferies Reiterates Taylor Wimpey (TWODF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Taylor Wimpey (OTCPK:TWODF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.30% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Taylor Wimpey is $1.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.42 to a high of $2.42. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.30% from its latest reported closing price of $1.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Taylor Wimpey is 3,929MM, an increase of 11.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taylor Wimpey. This is an decrease of 99 owner(s) or 34.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWODF is 0.24%, an increase of 40.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.13% to 548,400K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,308K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,620K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWODF by 19.31% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 33,182K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,253K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWODF by 20.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 31,499K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,150K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWODF by 3.63% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 29,116K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 23,217K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,978K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWODF by 18.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.