Jefferies Reiterates Supermarket Income REIT (SUPIF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Supermarket Income REIT (OTCPK:SUPIF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.36% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Supermarket Income REIT is $1.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.46 to a high of $1.87. The average price target represents an increase of 70.36% from its latest reported closing price of $0.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Supermarket Income REIT is 109MM, a decrease of 4.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Supermarket Income REIT. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUPIF is 0.21%, an increase of 10.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 83,558K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,923K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,908K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,885K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPIF by 4.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,265K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,190K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPIF by 2.81% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 4,638K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,609K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPIF by 1.94% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 4,138K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,114K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPIF by 5.47% over the last quarter.

