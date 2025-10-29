Jefferies Reiterates Shaftesbury Capital (CCPPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Shaftesbury Capital (OTCPK:CCPPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.53% Upside

As of August 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shaftesbury Capital is $2.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.94 to a high of $3.03. The average price target represents an increase of 37.53% from its latest reported closing price of $1.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shaftesbury Capital is 75MM, a decrease of 67.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shaftesbury Capital. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCPPF is 0.31%, an increase of 12.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 147,997K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,964K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,792K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCPPF by 7.53% over the last quarter.

MGLAX - MFS Global Real Estate Fund A holds 14,047K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,971K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCPPF by 29.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,277K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,976K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCPPF by 19.40% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,642K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,535K shares , representing a decrease of 9.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCPPF by 2.57% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,626K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,527K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCPPF by 9.54% over the last quarter.

