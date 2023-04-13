Jefferies Reiterates Serica Energy (LSE:SQZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Serica Energy (LSE:SQZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.07% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Serica Energy is $14.28. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 94.07% from its latest reported closing price of $241.00.

The projected annual revenue for Serica Energy is $21MM, a decrease of 97.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 66K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 48K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQZ by 26.03% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 59K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 58.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZ by 57.02% over the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 53K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing a decrease of 813.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQZ by 91.58% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serica Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQZ is 0.11%, a decrease of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 10,796K shares.

