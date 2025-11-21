Jefferies Reiterates Sage Group (SGGEF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Sage Group (OTCPK:SGGEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.68% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sage Group is $18.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.01 to a high of $22.20. The average price target represents an increase of 27.68% from its latest reported closing price of $14.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sage Group is 2,383MM, a decrease of 5.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sage Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGGEF is 0.43%, an increase of 13.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.78% to 7,123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,648K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,648K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGGEF by 7.63% over the last quarter.

BBTIX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed International Equity Fund holds 873K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 87.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGGEF by 186.17% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 815K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares , representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGGEF by 20.54% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 760K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,967K shares , representing a decrease of 290.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGGEF by 91.04% over the last quarter.

DOMIX - Domini Impact International Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 534K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares , representing an increase of 56.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGGEF by 41.92% over the last quarter.

