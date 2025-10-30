Jefferies Reiterates Safestore Holdings (SFSHF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Safestore Holdings (OTCPK:SFSHF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.51% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Safestore Holdings is $10.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.51 to a high of $15.08. The average price target represents an increase of 11.51% from its latest reported closing price of $9.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Safestore Holdings is 227MM, an increase of 0.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safestore Holdings. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFSHF is 0.25%, an increase of 1.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 34,498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,034K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,022K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFSHF by 0.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,914K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFSHF by 8.13% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,554K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares , representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFSHF by 5.55% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,528K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFSHF by 0.60% over the last quarter.

