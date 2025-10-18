Jefferies Reiterates Sabre Insurance Group (SBREF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Sabre Insurance Group (OTCPK:SBREF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabre Insurance Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBREF is 0.35%, an increase of 19.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.34% to 35,237K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 9,855K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FWWFX - Fidelity Worldwide Fund holds 6,755K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARHBX - Artisan International Explorer Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,466K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares , representing an increase of 27.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBREF by 29.71% over the last quarter.

PZVIX - Pzena International Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,578K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares , representing an increase of 61.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBREF by 1.90% over the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 2,262K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares , representing an increase of 18.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBREF by 31.86% over the last quarter.

