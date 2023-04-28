Jefferies Reiterates S4 Capital (LSE:SFOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of S4 Capital (LSE:SFOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for S4 Capital is 280.50. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 91.86% from its latest reported closing price of 146.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for S4 Capital is 1,149MM, an increase of 7.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in S4 Capital. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFOR is 0.37%, an increase of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 88,323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 13,943K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,649K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 1.61% over the last quarter.

LGOAX - Miller Opportunity Trust holds 11,500K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,500K shares, representing an increase of 26.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 103.01% over the last quarter.

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 9,189K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMWX - Templeton World Fund holds 8,235K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,642K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 18.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,106K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,128K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 13.90% over the last quarter.

See all S4 Capital regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.