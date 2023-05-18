Jefferies Reiterates Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.98% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rentokil Initial is 621.65. The forecasts range from a low of 464.60 to a high of $735.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.98% from its latest reported closing price of 647.40.

The projected annual revenue for Rentokil Initial is 5,535MM, an increase of 49.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

Rentokil Initial Maintains 1.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rentokil Initial. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTO is 0.44%, a decrease of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 466,154K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 72,943K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,168K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 6.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,129K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,624K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 15.93% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 22,801K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,572K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 11.66% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 22,660K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,419K shares, representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 14.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,179K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,908K shares, representing an increase of 27.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 34.91% over the last quarter.

