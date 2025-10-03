Jefferies Reiterates Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGPF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCPK:RBGPF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.80% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reckitt Benckiser Group is $80.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.99 to a high of $106.17. The average price target represents an increase of 42.80% from its latest reported closing price of $56.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Reckitt Benckiser Group is 16,355MM, an increase of 16.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reckitt Benckiser Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBGPF is 0.63%, an increase of 4.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 149,546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,875K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,811K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBGPF by 8.64% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 9,377K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 7,427K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,850K shares , representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBGPF by 71.51% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 7,249K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,669K shares , representing an increase of 21.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBGPF by 16.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,144K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,073K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBGPF by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.