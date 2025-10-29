Jefferies Reiterates Primary Health Properties (PHPRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Primary Health Properties (OTCPK:PHPRF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primary Health Properties. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHPRF is 0.12%, an increase of 10.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 90,925K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,602K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,753K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,729K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHPRF by 1.38% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,944K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,245K shares , representing a decrease of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHPRF by 21.07% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,211K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,127K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHPRF by 11.38% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 4,983K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,926K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHPRF by 10.06% over the last quarter.

