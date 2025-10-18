Jefferies Reiterates Playtech (PYTCF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Playtech (OTCPK:PYTCF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.82% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Playtech is $6.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.47 to a high of $9.35. The average price target represents an increase of 14.82% from its latest reported closing price of $5.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Playtech is 1,691MM, an increase of 109.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Playtech. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYTCF is 0.18%, an increase of 33.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.02% to 25,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,271K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,328K shares , representing a decrease of 32.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYTCF by 63.66% over the last quarter.

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,994K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares , representing an increase of 37.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYTCF by 22.86% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,431K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,887K shares , representing a decrease of 101.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYTCF by 75.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,036K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743K shares , representing a decrease of 34.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYTCF by 62.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,568K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYTCF by 50.45% over the last quarter.

