Jefferies Reiterates Nordic American Tankers (NAT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.02% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordic American Tankers is 4.73. The forecasts range from a low of 3.84 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 18.02% from its latest reported closing price of 4.01.

The projected annual revenue for Nordic American Tankers is 297MM, an increase of 76.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordic American Tankers. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAT is 0.04%, a decrease of 28.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.67% to 106,455K shares. The put/call ratio of NAT is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 7,015K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,464K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 26.06% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,311K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares, representing an increase of 62.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 3.69% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,694K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,264K shares, representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 14.27% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,411K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,936K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,266K shares, representing a decrease of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 15.87% over the last quarter.

Nordic American Tankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers.

