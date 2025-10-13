Jefferies Reiterates NICE - Depositary Receipt (NICE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of NICE - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:NICE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.28% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NICE - Depositary Receipt is $189.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $140.03 to a high of $301.19. The average price target represents an increase of 41.28% from its latest reported closing price of $133.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NICE - Depositary Receipt is 2,952MM, an increase of 4.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in NICE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NICE is 0.43%, an increase of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.67% to 41,550K shares. The put/call ratio of NICE is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,696K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,264K shares , representing an increase of 16.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 21.09% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,832K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares , representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1,660K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 1,407K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares , representing a decrease of 16.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 7.49% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 1,353K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares , representing a decrease of 16.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 2.27% over the last quarter.

