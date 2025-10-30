Jefferies Reiterates NewRiver REIT (NRWRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of NewRiver REIT (OTCPK:NRWRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.18% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for NewRiver REIT is $1.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.17 to a high of $1.51. The average price target represents an increase of 104.18% from its latest reported closing price of $0.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NewRiver REIT is 65MM, a decrease of 28.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewRiver REIT. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRWRF is 0.06%, an increase of 17.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.36% to 11,146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,454K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,627K shares , representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRWRF by 14.01% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Clarion Global Real Estate Portfolio holds 2,500K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,804K shares , representing a decrease of 52.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRWRF by 26.80% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,768K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRWRF by 9.70% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 1,236K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,203K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRWRF by 0.91% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 1,095K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares , representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRWRF by 1.06% over the last quarter.

