Jefferies Reiterates Mitie Group (LSE:MTO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 8, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Mitie Group (LSE:MTO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.38% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mitie Group is 104.86. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of 99.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mitie Group is 4,205MM, an increase of 7.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

Mitie Group Maintains 2.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.11%.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitie Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTO is 0.13%, an increase of 9.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 155,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 39,803K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,827K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 9.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,126K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,461K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 1.76% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 11,461K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,348K shares, representing a decrease of 33.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 12.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,285K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,276K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 7,580K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,620K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 2.59% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.