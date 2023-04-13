Jefferies Reiterates Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 156K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 27.64% over the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 49K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAISX - Parametric International Equity Fund Investor Class holds 83K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DOMIX - Domini Impact International Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,205K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares, representing a decrease of 66.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 22.88% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 336K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marks & Spencer Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKS is 0.14%, an increase of 8.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 178,819K shares.

