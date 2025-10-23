Jefferies Reiterates Man Group (MNGPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Man Group (OTCPK:MNGPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.59% Downside

As of August 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Man Group is $3.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.19 to a high of $4.54. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.59% from its latest reported closing price of $3.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Man Group is 1,460MM, an increase of 11.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Man Group. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNGPF is 0.15%, an increase of 11.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 157,522K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 20,811K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,056K shares , representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNGPF by 21.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,640K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,259K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNGPF by 5.33% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 12,073K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,500K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNGPF by 26.90% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 12,061K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,995K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNGPF by 18.10% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 10,464K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,224K shares , representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNGPF by 2.25% over the last quarter.

