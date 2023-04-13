Jefferies Reiterates LXI REIT (LSE:LXI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of LXI REIT (LSE:LXI) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 15,325K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,375K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 10.12% over the last quarter.

MEVIX - Lazard Managed Equity Volatility Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

WLCTX - Wilshire International Equity Fund Investment Class holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds II - BlackRock Dynamic High Income Portfolio Investor A holds 665K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing a decrease of 34.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 28.40% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5,583K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 15.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in LXI REIT. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXI is 0.15%, a decrease of 25.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.76% to 117,821K shares.

