Jefferies Reiterates Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Legal & General Group is 313.00. The forecasts range from a low of 242.40 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.79% from its latest reported closing price of 237.50.

The projected annual revenue for Legal & General Group is 13,897MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

Legal & General Group Maintains 8.16% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.16%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legal & General Group. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGEN is 0.29%, a decrease of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.55% to 552,771K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 78,269K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,161K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGEN by 0.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 45,166K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,201K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGEN by 8.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 31,577K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,565K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGEN by 2.63% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 22,968K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,744K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGEN by 7.11% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 18,800K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,174K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGEN by 1.80% over the last quarter.

