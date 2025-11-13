Jefferies Reiterates Lancashire Holdings (LCSHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Lancashire Holdings (OTCPK:LCSHF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.28% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lancashire Holdings is $9.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.21 to a high of $11.68. The average price target represents an increase of 39.28% from its latest reported closing price of $7.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lancashire Holdings is 1,783MM, an increase of 16.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lancashire Holdings. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCSHF is 0.21%, an increase of 1.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 32,487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,427K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCSHF by 2.94% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 2,404K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,159K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCSHF by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity International Equity Central Fund holds 1,539K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares , representing a decrease of 17.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCSHF by 18.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,473K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCSHF by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.