Jefferies Reiterates JTC (LSE:JTC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of JTC (LSE:JTC) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Explorer Fund Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 12.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JTC by 35.21% over the last quarter.

FOSFX - Fidelity Overseas Fund holds 2,649K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 1,819K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644K shares, representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JTC by 5.22% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 318.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JTC by 78.01% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR International Small Cap ETF holds 67K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JTC by 3.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in JTC. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JTC is 0.39%, an increase of 11.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 22,669K shares.

