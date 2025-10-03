Jefferies Reiterates ITM Power (ITMPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of ITM Power (OTCPK:ITMPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.53% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ITM Power is $1.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.69 to a high of $1.48. The average price target represents an increase of 44.53% from its latest reported closing price of $0.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ITM Power is 50MM, an increase of 93.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITM Power. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITMPF is 2.30%, an increase of 92.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.92% to 5,904K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 2,742K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares , representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITMPF by 133.04% over the last quarter.

HDRO - Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF holds 1,970K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITMPF by 2.99% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 1,077K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares , representing a decrease of 37.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITMPF by 18.96% over the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 81K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDS - Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 60.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITMPF by 146.65% over the last quarter.

