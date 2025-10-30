Jefferies Reiterates iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN - Corporate Bond (VXZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN - Corporate Bond (BATS:VXZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.71% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN - Corporate Bond is $62.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.44 to a high of $73.42. The average price target represents an increase of 10.71% from its latest reported closing price of $56.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN - Corporate Bond is 26,237MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VXZ is 0.01%, an increase of 39.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.55% to 444K shares. The put/call ratio of VXZ is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 315K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares , representing an increase of 13.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VXZ by 1.02% over the last quarter.

IMC-Chicago holds 67K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 15.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VXZ by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Flow Traders U.s. holds 32K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VXZ by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 19K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 43.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VXZ by 39.37% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 4K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.