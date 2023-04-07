Jefferies Reiterates Inchcape (LSE:INCH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Inchcape (LSE:INCH) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 109K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAIEX - Optimum International Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 452K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCH by 9.85% over the last quarter.

DIM - WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund N holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 24.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCH by 55.32% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 93K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCH by 7.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inchcape. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INCH is 0.30%, an increase of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 79,639K shares.

