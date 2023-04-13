Jefferies Reiterates Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIMOX - AQR International Momentum Style Fund Class I holds 171K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DBOAX - BNY Mellon Balanced Opportunity Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 46.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 19.80% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 43K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GAOAX - JPMorgan Global Allocation Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 0.48% over the last quarter.

QINT - American Century Quality Diversified International ETF holds 71K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 44.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 28.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imperial Brands. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMB is 0.51%, a decrease of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.06% to 237,916K shares.

