Jefferies Reiterates IG Group Holdings (IGGRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of IG Group Holdings (OTCPK:IGGRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.88% Upside

As of August 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for IG Group Holdings is $16.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.60 to a high of $21.12. The average price target represents an increase of 82.88% from its latest reported closing price of $9.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IG Group Holdings is 1,141MM, an increase of 8.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in IG Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGGRF is 0.31%, an increase of 5.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 48,010K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,872K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,069K shares , representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGGRF by 6.65% over the last quarter.

MKVHX - MFS International Large Cap Value Fund R6 holds 4,279K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,424K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGGRF by 14.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,036K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,130K shares , representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGGRF by 1.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,376K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGGRF by 0.24% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 2,094K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGGRF by 14.57% over the last quarter.

