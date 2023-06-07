Jefferies Reiterates Hunting (LSE:HTG) Prior Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Hunting (LSE:HTG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.86% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hunting is 382.50. The forecasts range from a low of 328.25 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents an increase of 73.86% from its latest reported closing price of 220.00.

The projected annual revenue for Hunting is 844MM, an increase of 16.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

Hunting Maintains 3.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.28%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hunting. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 20.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTG is 0.08%, a decrease of 25.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.95% to 17,798K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 7,300K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,175K shares, representing a decrease of 25.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTG by 4.27% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,031K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTG by 21.12% over the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Small Cap Value Vip Fund Class 1 holds 1,814K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares, representing a decrease of 9.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTG by 34.09% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,003K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 826K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTG by 14.84% over the last quarter.

