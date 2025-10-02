Jefferies Reiterates Hunting (HNTIF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Hunting (OTCPK:HNTIF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.30% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hunting is $6.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.72 to a high of $8.59. The average price target represents an increase of 12.30% from its latest reported closing price of $5.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hunting is 894MM, a decrease of 17.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hunting. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNTIF is 0.09%, an increase of 9.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.65% to 17,261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 6,094K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,336K shares , representing a decrease of 36.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNTIF by 18.98% over the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Small Cap Value Vip Fund Class 1 holds 1,728K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares , representing a decrease of 37.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNTIF by 26.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,123K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNTIF by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 812K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNTIF by 6.23% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 796K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares , representing an increase of 20.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNTIF by 21.19% over the last quarter.

