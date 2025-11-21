Jefferies Reiterates Hill & Smith (HSHPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Hill & Smith (OTCPK:HSHPF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hill & Smith. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSHPF is 0.22%, an increase of 17.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.73% to 9,911K shares.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,254K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,132K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSHPF by 5.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 717K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSHPF by 3.94% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 676K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares , representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSHPF by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 534K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

