Jefferies Reiterates Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE:HIK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE:HIK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.70% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hikma Pharmaceuticals is 2,131.80. The forecasts range from a low of 1,717.00 to a high of $2,887.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.70% from its latest reported closing price of 1,842.50.

The projected annual revenue for Hikma Pharmaceuticals is 2,795MM, an increase of 11.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hikma Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIK is 0.16%, an increase of 22.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.07% to 23,209K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 6,911K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,129K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIK by 24.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,222K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,203K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIK by 5.93% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 873K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIK by 21.35% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 727K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIK by 30.79% over the last quarter.

