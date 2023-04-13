Jefferies Reiterates Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE:HIK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE:HIK) with a Buy recommendation.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 54K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 32.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIK by 20.01% over the last quarter.

DBEF - Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIK by 4.04% over the last quarter.

HGXAX - Hartford Global Impact Fund holds 103K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 13.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIK by 47.01% over the last quarter.

MXINX - Great-West International Index Fund Investor Class holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP EAFE International Index Portfolio - I Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hikma Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 6.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIK is 0.16%, an increase of 20.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.13% to 23,406K shares.

