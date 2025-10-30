Jefferies Reiterates Harworth Group (HWGLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Harworth Group (OTCPK:HWGLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.72% Upside

As of May 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Harworth Group is $1.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.34 to a high of $1.85. The average price target represents an increase of 31.72% from its latest reported closing price of $1.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Harworth Group is 79MM, a decrease of 58.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harworth Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWGLF is 0.11%, an increase of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.91% to 3,304K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIRAX - Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Fidelity Advisor International Real Estate Fund: holds 763K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing an increase of 11.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWGLF by 16.23% over the last quarter.

FHESX - Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 617K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 471K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWGLF by 15.15% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 448K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWGLF by 3.40% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 248K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares , representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWGLF by 1.48% over the last quarter.

