Jefferies Reiterates Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBR by 29.19% over the last quarter.

DWM - WisdomTree International Equity Fund N holds 36K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Balanced Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 64K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,326K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,424K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBR by 29.24% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harbour Energy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 10.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBR is 0.11%, a decrease of 26.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.34% to 52,567K shares.

See all Harbour Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.