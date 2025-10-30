Jefferies Reiterates Grainger (GRGTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Grainger (OTCPK:GRGTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.01% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Grainger is $3.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.97 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 15.01% from its latest reported closing price of $3.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grainger is 117MM, a decrease of 62.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grainger. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRGTF is 0.31%, an increase of 6.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 107,608K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGLAX - MFS Global Real Estate Fund A holds 12,000K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,936K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRGTF by 15.42% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 10,396K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,396K shares , representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRGTF by 1.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,271K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,370K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRGTF by 13.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,391K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,460K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRGTF by 1.18% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,333K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,280K shares , representing a decrease of 30.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRGTF by 31.65% over the last quarter.

