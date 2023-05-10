Jefferies Reiterates Global Ship Lease Inc - (GSL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Global Ship Lease Inc - (NYSE:GSL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.53% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Ship Lease Inc - is 32.64. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 80.53% from its latest reported closing price of 18.08.

The projected annual revenue for Global Ship Lease Inc - is 652MM, an increase of 7.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Ship Lease Inc -. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 13.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSL is 0.36%, a decrease of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 17,880K shares. The put/call ratio of GSL is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whitefort Capital Management holds 1,977K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares, representing an increase of 28.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,880K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 1,388K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing an increase of 13.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,373K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 969K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing a decrease of 62.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 33.21% over the last quarter.

Global Ship Lease Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

