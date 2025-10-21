Jefferies Reiterates Genel Energy (GEGYF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Genel Energy (OTCPK:GEGYF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.69% Downside

As of August 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genel Energy is $1.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.67 to a high of $1.26. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.69% from its latest reported closing price of $1.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genel Energy is 225MM, an increase of 209.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genel Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEGYF is 0.01%, an increase of 10.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 2,493K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 853K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares , representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEGYF by 10.17% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 780K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEGYF by 1.37% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 263K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEGYF by 26.64% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 159K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing a decrease of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEGYF by 5.96% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 125K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing an increase of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEGYF by 24.15% over the last quarter.

