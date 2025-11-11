Jefferies Reiterates Essentra (FLRAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Jefferies reiterated coverage of Essentra (OTCPK:FLRAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.78% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Essentra is $2.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.24 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 1.78% from its latest reported closing price of $2.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Essentra is 377MM, an increase of 27.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essentra. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 28.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLRAF is 0.10%, an increase of 58.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.99% to 47,592K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 12,516K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,777K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLRAF by 2.02% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 7,734K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,808K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLRAF by 6.87% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 5,638K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARHBX - Artisan International Explorer Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,611K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873K shares , representing an increase of 37.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLRAF by 42.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,639K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,004K shares , representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLRAF by 3.00% over the last quarter.

